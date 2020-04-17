Ensure Those Getting Subsidies Stop Exporting Fish Outside Goa, Says Congress Leader

Margao (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI): Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar has urged Chief minister Pramod Sawant to give directives to the directorate of fisheries to ensure that those availing subsidies from the state government stop exporting and selling fish outside Goa immediately.He said in a statement that nearly 40 percent to 45 percent of Goan fish catch is exported every year and Goans are left to consume leftover fish at very high prices."If our money is used for subsidies we should get first preference to choose fish," he said.Chodankar said the government should also keep the fish markets open maintaining social distancing and hygiene "instead of letting fly by night fish traders fleece the public"."The fishing industry in Goa has an annual catch of nearly 1,00,000 tonnes. Surprisingly Goans have been deprived of quality and affordable fish despite Goa Government giving subsidies on fuel, nets, insulated boxes, etc to the tune of Rs. 108 crore annually," he said.Chodankar urged the government to study and act on the declining fish catch in Goa and assist the industry to overcome the problem.He also urged the Chief Minister to direct health officials to provide safety kits to the staff employed on ferry boats as they cannot maintain social distancing while on duty and are exposed to hundreds of passengers every day. (ANI)

