Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Youth Wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a statewide protest, condemning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for allegedly failing to control the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

The agitation is organised across the state, with leaders of the NDA alliance and youth wings members participating in large numbers. The protest aims to highlight concerns over the increasing drug menace and to demand stronger action from the state government.

In Chennai, the demonstration is being led by SG Suryah, the BJP Tamil Nadu Youth Wing President. He will be addressing the party cadres and outlining the BJP's stance on the issue.

Along with the NDA Alliance party leaders, cadres from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have also participated in the protest.

Party functionaries stated that the protest would send a strong message to the ruling DMK government, urging it to take immediate and effective measures to curb narcotics circulation and ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu's youth.

Recently, several political leaders in the state have accused the DMK-led governemnt of allegedly propagating drug abuse in the state.

Earlier last month, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan underlined the incidences of drug abuse, questioning the "lawlessness" in the state and urged the DMK government to address the issue seriously. She said that such incidents cause panic and insecurity among the general public.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna also slammed the ruling DMK government this month, alleging that the DMK is using money from the ganja trade for election purposes. He also accused the DMK of failing to generate employment, ensure women's safety, and curb alcohol and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also walked out of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address, citing multiple issues, including a sharp rise in crimes against women, as well as widespread narcotics and drug abuse among youth linked to over 2,000 suicides annually. (ANI)

