Yellowstone prequel 1923 has been renewed for another season. According to Variety, a US-based media house, Harrison Ford plays Dutton patriarch Jacob in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel, and Helen Mirren plays his Irish-born wife Cara. The series chronicles the Dutton family's generation as they deal with pandemics, drought, and the conclusion of the Prohibition era in 1920s Montana. Harrison Ford Praises 1923 Co-Star Helen Mirren, Says She Is ‘Still Sexy’ with ‘Remarkable’ Acting Talent.

Variety reports that 1923 became the most-watched Paramount+ premiere of all time in the United States, with 7.4 million people. The show also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer in addition to Ford and Mirren. Guests have included James Badge Dale, Jennifer Ehle, Tim DeKay, Nick Boraine, Alexandra Grossi, Michael Spears, Amelia Rico, Jessalyn Gilsig, Peter Stormare, and Jacques Schembri, as well as recurrent characters Robert Patrick, Sebastian Roche, and Kerry O'Malley. Game of Thrones Actor Joseph Mawle Roped In for Yellowstone Prequel Series ‘1923’.

MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions are producing '1923,' which is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Other Yellowstone prequels on Sheridan's Paramount+ slate include 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. He is working on three shows: Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

