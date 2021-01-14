New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is Asia's oldest and India's biggest festival will be paying homage to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world in its 51st edition which will be held in Goa from January 16 to 24.

Under this segment, homage will be paid to those stalwarts of cinema who departed from the world this year by celebrating their contributions to the film industry.

The section will feature the following movies as tributes:

Chadwick Boseman for '42' by Brian Helgeland

Ivan Passer for 'Cutter's Way' by Ivan Passer

Goran Paskaljevic for 'Dev Bhoomi' by Goran Paskaljevic

Allen Daviau for 'The Extra-Terrestrial' by Steven Spielberg

Max Von Sydow for 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' by Stephen Daldry

Sir Alan Parker for 'Midnight Express' by Alan Parker

Kirk Douglas for 'Paths of Glory' by Stanley Kubrick

Ennio Morricone for 'The Hateful Eight' by Quentin Tarantino

Olivia De Havilland for 'The Heiress' by William Wyler

Homages to Indian personalities

Ajit Das for 'Tara' by Bijaya Jena

Basu Chatterjee for 'Chhoti Si Baat' by Basu Chatterjee

Bhanu Athaiya for 'Gandhi' by Richard Attenborough

Bijay Mohanty for 'Chillika Teerey' by Biplab Roy Choudhury

Irrfan Khan for 'Paan Singh Tomar' by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Jagdeep for 'Brahmachari' by Bhappi Sonie

Kumkum for 'Basant Bahar' by Raja Nawathe

Manmohan Mahapatra for 'Bhija Matira Swarga' by Manmohan Mahapatra

Nimmi for 'Basant Bahar' by Raja Nawathe

Nishikant Kamat for 'Dombivali Fast' by Nishikant Kamat

Rahat Indori for 'Mission Kashmir' by Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rishi Kapoor for 'Bobby' by Raj Kapoor

Saroj Khan for 'Devdas' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

P Balasubrahmanyam for 'Sigaram' by Ananthu

Shreeram Lagoo for 'Ek Din Achanak' by Mrinal Sen

Soumitra Chatterjee for 'Charulata, Ghare Baire, Sonar Kella' by Satyajit Ray

Sushant Singh Rajput for 'Kedarnath' by Abhishek Kapoor

Wajid Khan for 'Dabangg' by Abhinav Kashyap

Yogesh Gaur for 'Chhoti Si Baat' by Basu Chatterjee

IFFI's aim is to provide a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project cinematic excellence and art. Every year IFFI celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world.

Contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa. (ANI)

