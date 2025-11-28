Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for his film 'Kesari Chapter 2', which starred actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The award was presented to Tyagi on Friday, November 28, by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan during the festival's closing ceremony. Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju was also present at the event.

According to a press release, the jury praised the film for its craft and relevance, noting that it effectively depicts key moments from India's struggle for independence. In their statement, the jury said the award recognises the film's strong cinematic values, its historical significance, and its compelling portrayal of the freedom movement. They also congratulated the director, producers, cast, and technical crew, calling the film a work of "visual excellence".

The film featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday hit theatres earlier this month on April 18.

Set in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 follows C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), a "principled barrister who takes on the British Empire in court, demanding accountability for all the people who lost their lives that fateful day."

The first part of the film, Kesari, starred Parineeti Chopra and revolved around the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle. (ANI)

