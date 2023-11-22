Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs.

The fashion week held at the picturesque Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, concluded on November 21.

The three-day extravaganza, organized by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated to preserving the traditional and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, showcased the talents of more than 30 designers and weavers from across Northeast India.

The inaugural ceremony, held on November 19, featured Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu as the chief guest, speaker PD Sona along with Tripura minister Bikash Debbarma as guest of honour, Techi Kaso - MLA and chief patron NEIFW 2023 and MLA - Nyamar Karbak.

The festival commenced with a traditional Lion Dance - Singhi Chham - by Dirang Dzong, followed by the inauguration of exhibition stalls.

The first evening unfolded with a mesmerizing display of designs, starting with the Weaves of the Galo tribe by Divyangjan weaver/designer Jiyi Ete. The event continued with captivating sequences such as Dimoria's by Swabalambi, Weaves of Zeme Naga by Divyangjan weaver Ikelule Pame, and a vibrant performance by the Bamboo Jumping Party.

The night showcased the rich diversity of Northeast India with traditional wear of Manipur, weaves of Tripura, and live performances by folk musician Guru Rewben Mashangva. The grand finale of the evening featured a fashion show by designer Anandita Karmakar and a live performance by actress/model/singer Zoe Soans.

Day 2 saw the presentation of top designers, each contributing to the celebration of Northeastern craftsmanship. The day featured a special showcase of designs from Arunachal Pradesh by Gleam Dive, designs by Dimasa weaver Ritu Daulagaphu, and a thrilling performance by folk musician Warklung Phu Ningding.

Top designers, including Neeta Sidisow, Nang Watika Mantaw, Nang Wenika Namchoom, and Rupa Rebe, showcased their creations, accompanied by live performances from Apatani folk singer Tapi Uka and Arunachal Idol-fame singer Markio Tanaldo. The night concluded with a presentation by designer Rupa Rebe, with Rubaru Mr India and Mr Arunachal 2023 as the showstoppers.

The grand finale on November 21 featured a stellar lineup of top designers, including Angie Ngoba Namchoom, Yajir Mara, Bezai Jaboju, Jibom Roley, Konyak weaver Angap, Siang Yangda Waii, Yana In Style, and Joram Nampi.

Yana Ngoba Chakpu, the visionary behind North East India Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement, expressed her gratitude towards the participants, sponsors, and the community for making the event a tremendous success.

Speaking about the sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week, Chairman Joram Tat said, "Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with global market connections."

The event, with its focus on inclusion, empowerment, and preserving cultural heritage, achieved its goal of uniting local designers and artisans to showcase the richness of handlooms and handicrafts from the Northeast. (ANI)

