Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' with Vikrant Massey is all set to be released in theatres.

On Tuesday, the film's trailer was unveiled, giving a glimpse of Shanaya and Vikrant's love story.

In addition to their performances, the film's impact and appeal are enhanced manifold by its soulful musical score, lent by Vishal Mishra. It is reportedly based on Ruskin Bond's short story titled The Eyes Have It.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, Shanaya received a shoutout from her friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday took to their social media to cheer for her.

Suhana Khan re-shared the trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, and hyped her best friend Shanaya. She wrote, "Love love love I cannot wait it looks soo good @shanayakapoor02."

Ananya Panday also shared the trailer, and wrote, "Wooohooo! This looks so good! can't wait to watch this love story in cinemas on 11th July! Best girl ever @shanayakapoor02 is magic. @vikrantmassey everything you do is (chef's kiss emoji) All my love to the whole team!"

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

The film will hit the theatres on 11th July 2025. (ANI)

