Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth storms into theatres worldwide on July 4, 2025, but the reviews are already in. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles, this standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) features a screenplay by David Koepp - the writer behind the original Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel, The Lost World. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: ‘Thrilling’ Dino Spectacle or ‘Dull’ Retread? First Reactions Divided on Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s Upcoming Film!

The plot follows a pharmaceutical company that hires a team of mercenaries and a palaeontologist to infiltrate Île Saint-Hubert, an abandoned InGen facility housing mutated dinosaurs deemed unfit for public display. Their mission? Extract DNA from three species to develop a groundbreaking medical cure.

Their plans go awry when they encounter a shipwrecked family on the island, forcing the group to navigate deadly dino threats while completing their objective.

While trailers promised gripping action and creature horror, critical reception has been polarised. Some label it the franchise’s worst entry; others defend it as a fun, if unremarkable, creature feature.

What Critics Are Saying About 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

The New York Times says, "Everything in “Rebirth” is perfectly competent, so the fault likely lies in the screenplay, written by the prolific David Koepp, whose credits in the past few years include the limp “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; and the far more limpid “KIMI,” “Presence” and “Black Bag,” those three all streamlined collaborations with Steven Soderbergh. Maybe the budget and attendant studio oversight is the problem, because this one feels hacked to pieces, with thematic and plot lines raised and then ghosted."

IGN says, "While Jurassic World Dominion is most certainly an imperfect addition to the Jurassic Park franchise — particularly with the rough presentation of some newer dinosaurs and its lack of faith in audience intelligence — it manages to introduce an impressive marriage between ever-present nostalgia and the constantly evolving challenges of having prehistoric creatures roaming free in our world. Characters new and old keep the film flying high, even if some of the Claire and Owen stuff makes the plane’s engine sputter now and again."

RogerEbert.com says, "There are some sporadic joys here in the clever sight gags, the sleight of hand, the bait and switch. These moments remind us of the mindless summertime excitement the “Jurassic” movies have long provided, albeit with diminishing returns. But that giant footprint just isn’t as imposing as it used to be."

Empire Online says, "Rebirth is a good time, but perhaps we need new ideas, new hybrids. It might be time to cross-pollinate with other Universal franchises. M3GAN versus robotic Raptors (‘M3GAN 3: Oh They Do Move In Packs’)? Or A Dilophosaurus versus Vin Diesel (‘The Fast And The Poisonous’)? Maybe not, but come number eight, the series needs less a rebirth and more a rethink." ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: What’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Raft Scene? New BTS Trailer Confirms Inclusion of Famous Sequence in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Film (Watch Video).

The Hollywood Reporter says, "The blend of physical locations with sets and digital imagery is seamless and the CG work on the creatures is first-rate, notably so in the scary climactic stretch when the lumbering D. Rex joins the fray. Edwards clearly is a devoted Spielberg fan, embedding subtle homages throughout, notably in the open water sequences that recall Jaws. Jurassic World Rebirth is unlikely to top anyone’s ranked franchise list. But longtime fans (count me among them) should have a blast."

Watch the Trailer of 'Jurassic Park Rebirth':

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh movie in the Jurassic Park franchise that began in 1993 with Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Jurassic Park. The movie also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Ed Skrein.

