Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Aaron Pierre has joined Mahershala Ali in Marvel's new film titled 'Blade'.

Pierre is the third official addition to the cast. In November, Delroy Lindo officially joined the Marvel reboot in a mystery role, Variety reported.

The details of Pierre have not been revealed yet.

Bassam Tariq has come on board to helm 'Blade'. The film will serve as the first feature film adaptation of the Marvel character since Wesley Snipes took on the role in a trilogy of action films during the 2000's. (ANI)

