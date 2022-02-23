I Am Sam actress Dakota Fanning will celebrate her 28th birthday this year. The pretty and much-talented actress who entered acting at a very young age of seven has come a long way ever since. We have seen Fanning grow in front of our eyes and her transformation has definitely been evident. From being a child actor to a mature young lady, she has been a part of Hollywood for as long as we can remember and her red carpet evolution has been jaw-dropping. Elle Fanning Birthday Special: 5 Experimental Hair Looks That the Actress Rocked Like a Boss (View Pics).

While we won't be discussing her appearances as a child actor this time, we'd focus on her new and most recent style shenanigans. Dakota's red carpet offering has always charmed its way into our hearts. From picking midi dresses to ballroom gowns, her style file has been exciting and marvellous all at once. While the actress continued to work on her acting skills and groom herself as an actor, she was also carefully working on her personal wardrobe with a commitment to be a fashionista one day.

Right from her movie premieres to awards ceremonies, Fanning has always been delightful with her outfit choices and the more we say, the harder we'll fall for her. So, it would be wise if we let some pictures do all the talking. On Dakota Fanning's birthday today, we celebrate the icon that she is and cheer for her from the bottom of our hearts. Sister's Day: From Gigi Hadid - Bella Hadid to Kylie Jenner - Kendall Jenner, Checking Out Hollywood's Most Stylish Sisters.

In Gucci

In Gucci

Dakota Fanning (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

In Givenchy

In Elie Saab

In Elie Saab

In Prabal Gurung

In Prabal Gurung

In Versace

In Versace

In Valentino

In Valentino

In Balmain

In Balmain

Happy Birthday, Dakota Fanning!

