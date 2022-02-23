Emily Blunt is one of the best actresses working today and there is no doubt about it. Having appeared in so many iconic movies, The Devil Wears Prada actress has enjoyed a career in playing some of the best characters to grace the big screen. Blunt has always done movies that are exciting in nature. Hardly ever have I watched a film with her where I wasn’t able to connect with the characters or the story. Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt Is in Talks To Join Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Film.

Having appeared in so many great films, of course Blunt also is going to have her fair share of iconic roles. From Rita in Edge of Tomorrow to Kate Mercer in Sicario, she has showed great range. So to celebrate Emily Blunt’s 39th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best roles. A Quiet Place Part II Movie Review: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Sequel Is a Great Horror-Thriller That Keeps You Tethered to Your Seats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Emily Charlton (The Devil Wears Prada)

The Devil Wears Prada has become one of the most talked about comedies ever. Featuring an all-star cast filled with amazing characters, the movie succeeds in everything it sets out to do. Blunt Plays the role of Emily Charlton, a co-assistant. Blunt is instantly captivating in the role as she translates this snarky character so well on screen.

Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)

Taking place 20 years after the original film, Mary Poppins returned to the big screen with Blunt portraying her. Portraying a huge character in pop-culture comes with its own sets of tasks, but Blunt completely makes the role her and does some great things with the character.

Kate Mercer (Sicario)

Sicario sees a FBI agent be listed into a squad to take down the drug cartels in Mexico. Blunt plays the role of the FBI agent, Kate Mercer. Showcasing great emotional range and a person suffering through some trauma, Blunt’s performance is really what makes this movie.

Evelyn Abbott (A Quiet Place Part 1 and Part 2)

Blunt put herself into the category of most badass mom’s ever when she starred as Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place and its sequel. There are some tense scenes that require her to be completely silent, and Blunt just sells the scene based off of her emotions.

Rita Vrataski (Edge of Tomorrow)

Playing a badass soldier in a mech suit, Blunt totally chewed up the scenery alongside Tom Cruise in this time and mind bending action film. She kicks a lot of alien butt, and looks so graceful while doing it. Her chemistry with Cruise is also what makes this movie so amazing.

Emily Blunt definitely is on her way to become an all-time great actress, and we can’t wait to see her journey. With this we finish off the list and wish Emily Blunt a very happy birthday.

