Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan showcased his singing skills at an event in Mumbai.

The perfectionist of Bollywood, who is known for his method acting and directorial 'Taare Zameen Par', has surprised his fans on with his singing skills at an event held at singer Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music and Dance Academy on Sunday.

Khan was seen singing a classical raga along with a performer on the stage. The actor's interaction with the lead singer added a layer of sincerity to the performance.

Following the performer's classical singing, Aamir Khan attempted to hit the high and tricky classical notes.

The actor's singing skills were followed by a massive applause from the audience.

On the sidelines of the event, singer Suresh Wadkar appreciated Aamir Khan's singing skills, saying that the actor sounded "melodious" and "in tune" on stage.

He also expressed his wish to make the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor sing one of his songs. Suresh Wadkar's wife and singer Padma Wadkar called the artist a "secret superstar" of the night after his performance.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which was released in theatres, followed by its release on YouTube, skipping OTT streaming of the movie.

In this sports drama, Aamir Khan plays the role of a basketball coach tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by Prasanna. It was released in theatres on June 20. (ANI)

