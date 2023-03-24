South cinema star Ajith Kumar's father P S Mani has died, the actor said on Friday. In a statement, posted on Twitter by his manager Suresh Chandra, the actor and his two brothers, Anup and Anil, said their father passed away in his sleep on Friday morning. He was 85. Ajith Kumar’s Father PS Mani Passes Away; Thalapathy Vijay Arrives at Actor’s Residence To Offer Condolences (View Pic).

"We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. "We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner," the statement read.

The family said they would like to grieve privately. "We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible," the statement concluded.

The actor's fans as well as colleagues from the film industry condoled the death of his father on social media.

"My heartfelt condolences to Ajith, his mother and family. The loss of one's dad .. especially someone as caring and sweet as Subramaniam uncle can never be compensated. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong Ajith," Chiyaan Vikram tweeted. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said he was saddened by the death of Ajith's father. "My condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family on the loss of their father," he tweeted in Tamil.