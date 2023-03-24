Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's father is no more. Reportedly, he breathed his last in Chennai. He was 84. As soon as this sad news was out online, fans of the South star dropped 'stay strong' wishes for the actor. More details regarding the funeral and demise is awaited. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away:

