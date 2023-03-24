Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani breathed his last on March 24. The family issued a statement in which they mentioned, “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.” It also stated, “His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.” Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away in Chennai.

PS Mani Passes Away

