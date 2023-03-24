Ajith Kumar’s father, P Subramaniam Mani, aged 85, passed away in Chennai today. The family issued a statement citing that the last rites of PS Mani would be a family affair. Thalapathy Vijay arrived at Ajith’s residence to offer his last respects and condolences. A picture of the same has gone viral on the internet. Ajith Kumar’s Father PS Mani Dies at 85; Last Rites To Be a Family Affair – Read Statement.

Thalapathy Vijay At Ajith Kumar’s Residence

Thalapathy Vijay at Ajith Kumar’s residence to convey his condolences to the family members. pic.twitter.com/UbSQlVxxtw — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) March 24, 2023

