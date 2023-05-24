Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 24 (ANI) The passing away of actor Nitesh Pandey has left the entertainment industry in shock. He was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. He was known for his work in TV, theatre and cinema.

Nitesh appeared in shows such as 'Tejas', 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Saaya', 'Astitva Ek Prem Kahani', 'and 'Durgesh Nandini'. He also had a production house. He also acted in films like 'Badhaai Do', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', among others. 'Anupamaa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara' are few of his last works.

Many celebs took to their social media handle to pay their last tribute to the late actor.

Actor Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter, "This can't be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh "

The popular face of the entertainment industry, Rajeshwri Sachdev also mourned his demise and tweeted, "#NiteshPandey ... gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also tweeted, "Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey."

Actor Khushwant Walia shared a throwback picture with the late actor and wrote an emotional message while remembering the late actor.

He wrote, "This pic was clicked on the 13th of November 2022, it was my mentor's @shrivastav_ashish birthday party, since that day I have saved this pic thinking I will post this on some special occasion, personally I love this pic because it has two of my fav humans in it,little did I know that today I will be posting this pic to bid adieu and farewell to this amazing actor and even better human being, someone with a big-big heart, my dearest @iamniteshpandey ji

"Handsome Taurean Is how I used to address him and he used to address me with the same adjective, I had seen some of his work in movies and was so fortunate that I got to share screen space with him in my first show, I remember doing a scene with him n after my director said cut, I was like "sir ne acting kahaan kiya" ...he was that natural n when I saw that scene on screen I realised what a fine actor this gentleman is, subtle but so impactful on screen! In his admiration, I have shared this anecdote with so so many of my friends and co actors....and I will always," he added.

"His exuberance and live wire energy is still ringing bells in my mind, still unable to process that he is not around with us..pandey ji and I shared the same birthday, n we had so much in common, like love for food (specially sea food) cinema, books, whiskeys (he got me introduced to Ballentines) n many many other things. Will always be so thankful to you sir for all those impromptu acting tips and for being ever so encouraging,"

"I lost a true well wisher today, someone I looked upto and the industry lost one fine actor forever! Pandey ji go well, see you in the another realm celebrating our birthday together."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Nitesh on Twitter and mentioned, "Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Goodbye sir."

Actor Rajkummar Rao also paid his last respect to the late actor and shared his picture on his Instagram stories. He wrote, "Rest in peace sir. Om Shanti"

The actor will always be remembered for his work on TV and films. (ANI)

