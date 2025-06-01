Los Angeles [US], June 1 (ANI): Actor Adam Sandler is back to entertain his fans with 'Hapy Gilmore 2'.

At the Tudum event in Los Angeles on Saturday, streaming giant unveiled the first official trailer of the upcoming sports comedy drama.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck from a screenplay by returning co-writers Tim Herlihy and Sandler, 58, Happy Gilmore 2 takes place nearly 30 years after the original 1996 cult sports-comedy classic and sees Sandler return as the titular golfer, as per PEOPLE.

Aside from the latter, returning cast members include Christopher McDonald as Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin, as well as Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest Virginia. Also set to appear are Eminem and such pro golfers as Jack Nicklaus, John Daly and Jordan Spieth.

Following the news that Travis Kelce will act in the film, Sandler appeared on the football player's podcast New Heights in August 2024 to talk about Happy Gilmore 2.

"The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different -- he's a bit of a mess," the actor and comedian said. "And then we try to get his life cooking again."

During an interview with the Dan Patrick Show that aired late last year, Sandler admitted to feeling pressure to live up to the original movie that hit theaters Feb. 16, 1996.

"It's on your mind," Sandler said at the time. "We've got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that's the goal. We'll see. We're definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence." (ANI)

