Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted how a "new Assam" has emerged under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership, calling it the "new Assam Atal, Avichal and Agragami".

"The state no longer compromises with anyone. This is a new Assam Atal, Avichal and Agragami," Sarma, said, as he also highlighted the government's efforts to curb rhino poaching, stating that poachers now think multiple times before attempting to kill a rhino, as the government has adopted the strictest possible measures to prevent such crimes.

CM Sarma made the comments during the foundation stone laying ceremony of 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kachutoli in Kamrup, in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The site measuring over 174 bigha reclaimed from illegal encroachers will be developed into a modern battalion campus with advanced training facilities, residential quarters, healthcare and sports infrastructure, alongside plans for a medical college and key government institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that 708 bighas of land at Kachutoli had until recently been under encroachment by certain groups.

"This land, which falls under the Tribal Belt and Block category, was freed from encroachment by the State government. During the nearly five-year tenure of the present government, a firm stand has been taken against encroachment, resulting in the eviction of encroachers from approximately 1.50 lakh bighas of land across the state. Of this reclaimed land, around 1.10 lakh bighas belong to wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and reserved forests, 26.713 bighas are general government (khas) land, 4,449 bighas fall under other categories, and 3,643 bighas are VGR/PGR land," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further stated that nearly 40 lakh bighas of land in the state remain under encroachment and affirmed that necessary steps will be taken to free this land as well.

The Chief Minister said that Assam of the past has changed.

Referring to other development initiatives, he mentioned the recruitment of approximately 1.60 lakh youth into government employment, the establishment of a semiconductor industry at Jagiroad, the ammonia-urea project at Namrup, and the ongoing construction of the Narengi-Kurua bridge.

He said that unprecedented steps have been taken to develop modern road infrastructure in the state, enabling even aircraft to land on national highways in emergency situations.

He also said that the construction of the Guwahati Ring Road is underway near the encroachment-free land at Kachutoli.

The Chief Minister stated that with today's foundation-laying ceremony, construction of the new headquarters campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion has commenced on 174 bighas out of the 708 bighas of encroachment-free land at Kachutoli. The remaining land will be utilised in accordance with the needs of the local community to ensure that it does not fall prey to encroachment again.

He further said that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the overall environment in Assam has transformed significantly.

Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, Minister Water Resources etc Pijush Hazarika, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala, Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Atul Bora, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Director General of Police, Assam, Harmeet Singh; along with several other dignitaries and senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

