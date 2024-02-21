Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): From rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, several celebrities arrived in Goa on Wednesday to be a part of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Earlier in the day, celebrities Aditya, Ananya and Shahid oarded flight from Mumbai to head to Goa to arrive in time for the wedding festivities of Rakul and Jackky.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, the lovebirds- Aditya and Ananya did not arrive at the airport together; but were seen posing and flaunting big smiles.

Shahid looked handsome in his casual look.

He posed for paps with his wife Mira.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been dating each other for a long time, tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj.'

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa.

From Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple on embarking on their new journey.

Meanwhile, a picture of the couple's Anand Karaj wedding ceremony standee surfaced online.

Rakul and Jackky will also get married as per Hindu rituals in the evening.

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

