Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer 'Gumraah' (remake of Telugu hit 'Thadam') did not open at the theatres on a promising note.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to post the box office numbers. He wrote, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]... Fri Rs 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show."

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1644610969149263877

Gumraah', helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar, is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Thadam' (2019).

The film showcased Aditya in a double role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop. The film is a murder mystery that has left the police and the characters in the movie perplexed on multiple occasions.

Opening up about his character, Aditya shared, "It was quite challenging to essay the double role. I also wanted to push myself and challenge myself...so it was interesting to be a part of Gumraah. It's a different film. I hope the audience will like it. " (ANI)

