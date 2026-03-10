New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A day after Delhi Police apprehended four accused, all juveniles, in connection with the alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipur near the Saket District Court complex, the victim has urged authorities to provide her justice

The victim briefly told ANI, "I want justice..."

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The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening when a group of men allegedly harassed a girl from Northeast India and her friends while they were taking a walk in a park. When one of the girls objected to inappropriate remarks, the situation escalated, leading to her assault. The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover soon.

Following the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep anger and termed the incident an act of racial bullying and urged the authorities to take strict action against such repeated attacks on people from the Northeast.

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"Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action," Sangma's X post read.

The police response came shortly after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on social media, prompting the deployment of multiple teams to identify and apprehend the accused

The Delhi Police, earlier in the day, registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Sir, this is to inform that A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Multiple teams have already been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)