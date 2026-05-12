Entertainment News | Adnan Sami's Ultimate Vibrant, Infectious New Single 'LIPSTICK' out Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Singer-composer Adnan Sami has unveiled his new single, 'LIPSTICK', celebrating the essence of self-assurance and individuality.

Released by Zee Music Company, the song seamlessly blends infectious energy with a strong message of embracing one's authentic self.

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At its heart, 'LIPSTICK' captures a universal moment of transformation when a small, everyday act triggers a surge of confidence and presence. Spirited and subtly playful, the track reflects the quiet power of owning who you are and stepping into the world with renewed conviction.

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Adding a uniquely Indian cultural nuance, the phrase "nazar utaar le" draws from the traditional practice of warding off negative energy, giving the track a relatable and rooted charm while reinforcing the instinct to protect one's glow.

Complemented by an equally entertaining and visually striking music video, the song delivers a complete audio-visual experience designed to captivate audiences.

Speaking about the release, Adnan Sami shared, "'LIPSTICK' started with a simple, catchy thought but quickly grew into something much more meaningful. It's about that instant shift in confidence, that moment when you feel your best and own it unapologetically. I wanted the song to feel joyful, empowering, and rooted in something culturally familiar, yet universally relatable. I loved the idea of Nazar Utarana as a symbol of warding off negativity," as quoted in a press release.

The soundscape effortlessly bridges festive, traditional celebrations with rustic and earthy Rajasthani elements, as well as high-energy club environments. (ANI)

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