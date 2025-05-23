Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Tyler Savage's horror thriller 'Oddities' has added Adrienne Barbeau, Xander Berkeley, Lovie Simone and Lilimar to the cast.

An expansion of Savage's 2023 short film of the same name, 'Oddities' is a genre-bending thriller following two self-destructive best friends (played by Simone and Lilimar) who accidentally kill someone. After finding refuge in a roadside antique shop, an older woman (Barbeau) initially offers help, but things soon take a dark turn, reported Variety.

Also Read | 'Hera Pheri 3': Paresh Rawal Did Not Shoot for the Film, Confirms Source Amid Allegations by Akshay Kumar's Lawyer.

"'Oddities' is an irreverent celebration of so many of the things that first made me fall in love with film," writer-director Savage said in a statement. "I'm filled with gratitude for getting a chance to expand this world, and I'm thrilled with how this team and cast have come together. Huge thanks to Vicky Boone, Liz Kelley and my incredible fellow producers. We caused some mayhem in Louisville, so I can't wait to show people what we cooked up."

'Oddities' is produced by David Broad, Javier Gonzalez, Noah Lang, and Max Neace. Simone, Lilimar, Jamie Meyer, Lucas Fleisher and Adrienne Barbeau serve as executive producers alongside co-producers Travis LaSalle, Dash Hawkins and Jeff Smith.

Also Read | 'The Traitors': Karan Johar To Host Reality Show About 'Trust and Dhoka', Premiering June 12.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Kentucky. Producers are currently in potential sales discussions for a 2026 release. Simone recently appeared in Netflix's "Forever" and starred in "Greenleaf"; Barbeau was in "The Fog," "Creepshow" and "Argo"; Berkeley is known for "The Walking Dead" and "Apollo 13," while Lilimar provided her voice for both "Inside Out 2" and "Batwheels," reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)