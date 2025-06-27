Venice [Italy], June 27 (ANI): All eyes are on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV journalist Lauren Sanchez as the couple is all set to tie the knot at a lavish ceremony in Venice on Friday.

Social media is flooded with deets regarding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's big day. The couple arrived in the city on Wednesday, and, in no time, several pictures of the lovebirds surfaced online.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Film 'Sardaar Ji 3': Punjabi Singer Jasbir Jassi in Legal Trouble for Speaking in Support of Pakistani Artistes.

They were spotted leaving the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25. The shutterbugs captured the soon-to-be married couple boarding a luxurious yacht.

They both looked amazing together. But it was Lauren's powerful fashion statement that caught everyone's attention, especially of Indian audience.

Also Read | 'The Family Man Season 3': Prime Video Teaser Sparks Excitement, Fans Celebrate Return of Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat in Power-Packed Series (Watch Video).

The bride-to-be opted for an off-shoulder black evening gown that she paired with a black satin barrel-shaped clutch from an Indian quiet luxury brand, Ahizoka, founded by Namrata Karad.

Elated to see Lauren carrying an Indian brand, Namrata Karad shared, "Seeing the Lilian clutch carried with such grace at an occasion of global relevance is not just a proud moment for Ahikoza, but a celebration of Indian design on the world stage. Our commitment to timeless elegance and intentional craftsmanship continues to find resonance across borders."

Have a look at the images of Lauren gracefully carrying the Ahizoka clutch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLXjw2ThmKP/?

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLXiBA9BpL0/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, several renowned celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey reached the venue recently for the lavish affair.

Kim Kardashian arrived with her sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner; they were seen later in the day chatting with actor Orlando Bloom, as per CNN.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kusher and their children have already spent a few days in the city, with Ivanka Trump posting on Instagram, "Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends," along with a pic of her hotel suite bearing the name "Dolce Vita."

Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after the entrepreneur announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. The pair eventually got engaged in May 2023, as per PEOPLE.

The helicopter pilot was formerly married to top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell for 14 years. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2019, share two children: Evan and Ella. Sanchez is also a mom to son Nikko, whom she welcomed with NFL player Tony Gonzalez. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)