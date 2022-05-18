Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from Cannes 2022 has been unveiled.

Fans must say thanks to American actor Eva Longoria for giving us a brief glimpse of Aishwarya's look.

Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with our Bollywood diva.

For her first appearance at the festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a pink blazer with matching trousers.

She elevated her look with a pair of pink heels. As for her glam game, she opted for minimal makeup with her hair open.

On the other hand, Eva is seen wearing a green corset top with matching pants.

"With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip.

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera. (ANI)

