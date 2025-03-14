Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): As it's Rohit Shetty's birthday on Friday, his close friends and several members from the film industry flooded social media with sweet wishes for the 'Singham' director.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a hilarious video of a toy car crashing into a toy truck--something Rohit is famous for.

"Tere hisse ke bhi aaj maine hi udaa diye... To the man who makes madness look like magic Happy birthday, bro! @itsrohitshetty," Ajay captioned the post.

Ajay and Rohit share a close bond. The two have worked together on Bollywood's biggest hits, such as Zameen, the Golmaal franchise, All the Best: Fun Begins, The Singham franchise, and Bol Bachchan, to name a few.

In a previous interview with ANI, Rohit said he began his film journey at the age of 17 with 'Phool Aur Kaante' and ever since he has received immense support from Ajay Devgn.

"I dropped out of school when I was in 10th and worked for 15 years. I struggled and worked a lot. During this time, Ajay started his company. By then, I had worked a lot with Ajay in 'Suhaag', 'Haqeeqat', and 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. But before 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', the previous movies did not do well or were not completed.Then he started his company and told me, 'You come with me and we will work together.' Then, I started working in 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. I was an associate director there 'Raju Chacha' and all these films and then after 13-14 years I told him I wanted to direct and he said sure and then I narrated to him a script and he said we should do it," Rohit said.

"That film was 'Zameen'," he added.

The 2003 film was an action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty in his directorial debut and stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.The film helped Shetty in his career growth, and he gave the credit for it to Ajay.

"So, that break was easy because Ajay was there for me. I didn't have to struggle to get my first film because before that already that 15 years or 14 years of hard work had gone."

Exploring Ajay's filmography, Shetty emphasized the actor's versatility. "He has done everything," Rohit said, referencing Ajay's diverse roles in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam',' Zakhm', and 'Raincoat'. (ANI)

