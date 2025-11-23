Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): The makers have finally released the trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2'. Boyapati Srinu directs the movie.

Following the massive success of 'Akhanda', fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 5.

The two-minute and forty-one-second trailer opened with a group of evil forces, both outside and inside of India, trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom.

It is followed by the introduction of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film.

In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton.

The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the highlights of the trailer.

The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena, under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role.

Harshaali Malhotra also appears in a key part. The film includes cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santosh D Detakae, editing by Tammiraju, and production design by A S Prakash. (ANI)

