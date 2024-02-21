Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Goa to attend 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Akshay and Tiger are seen donning all-black outfits.

The duo opted for a classy black shirts and matching trousers.

Earlier in the day, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, boarded a flight from Mumbai to head to Goa to arrive in time for the wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky.

Dating each other for a long time, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj.'

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa.

From Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple on embarking on their new journey.

Meanwhile, a picture of the couple's Anand Karaj wedding ceremony standee surfaced online.

Rakul and Jackky will also get married as per Hindu rituals in the evening.

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jakky on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

