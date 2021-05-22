New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Akshay Kumar fans might have to wait a little longer to see him in his much-awaited movies - 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom' as the star himself has released an official statement clarifying the speculations on the release dates of the two movies.

The 'Pad Man' actor on Saturday, released an official statement regarding the speculated release date of his much-anticipated movies- 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom' which had been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Akshay said, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love."

"However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time," he added according to an official release.

The film that features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead was set to get a theatrical release on April 30.

Earlier, in March, Akshay who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April had announced the release date for his film along with a teaser video on his Twitter handle.

'Sooryavanshi', which is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now took forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Devgn's love interest in the film.The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

Meanwhile, 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, this year was also postponed and the new dates were not announced by the makers.

The movie is a spy thriller, and will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. The film also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', and 'Mission Lion'. (ANI)

