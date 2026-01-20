Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): On Monday night, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's security vehicle was involved in a serious road accident in Juhu after a chain collision.

As per the Mumbai Police, two people got injured following a collision between two cars and an auto rickshaw.

The incident reportedly took place after a car hit an auto-rickshaw from behind, causing it to overturn and ram into Akshay's escort vehicle.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, videos from the accident site emerged online, capturing locals helping authorities pull an injured man safely from the wreckage.

The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries, and his condition is "serious", as per his brother.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm...My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to react to the incident. (ANI)

