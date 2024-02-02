Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): It's a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Actors Akshay, Tiger, and Manushi Chhillar have returned to Mumbai after extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrating the film's completion specially.

The star cast along with producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Akshay and Tiger hugged each other before they left in their respective cars.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Earlier, Akshay unveiled the intriguing teaser video.

Taking to Instagram, he treated fans with a much-awaited teaser video and captioned it, "Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!"

The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in action pack mode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

