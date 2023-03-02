Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar has dropped a BTS picture from sets of the film in Scotland. He mentioned in his Insta post, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real location . Guns - Tanks - cars & live explosions with world one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM.” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Jackky Bhagnani Says Aim Is To Make a Movie Which Stands Up to ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BTS Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)