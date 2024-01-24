The official teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally here! Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action-packed teaser offers a glimpse into the thrilling adventures that await in the movie. Right from the start, the teaser grabs your attention with its spectacular visuals and electrifying action sequences. We see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in their element, performing some jaw-dropping stunts and delivering impactful dialogues. The teaser also features a masked Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist, adding another layer of intrigue to the story. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie releases in theatres on Eid 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Glimpse of ‘Live Explosions’ on Sets of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer in Scotland (View Pic).

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser:

