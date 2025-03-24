Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming will host this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

According to Deadline, the ceremony, which celebrates the best in British television, will take place on Sunday, May 11.

Cumming, the performer known for his roles in 'The Good Wife', 'Golden Eye', and 'Spy Kids', is set to bring his unique brand of humour and charm to the event.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, expressed her excitement about Cumming's involvement, saying, "He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain's biggest celebration of TV," as quoted by Deadline.

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards will be announced in the coming days, with shows like 'Baby Reindeer', 'Mr Bates vs the Post Office', and 'The Traitors' UK expected to receive recognition.

Cumming's hosting gig marks the second time a Scottish actor has taken the helm at a BAFTA ceremony this year, following 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant's stint as host of the film awards.

