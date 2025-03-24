Hyderabad, March 24: TV anchor and YSR Congress Party spokesperson Syamala Reddy on Monday appeared before the Hyderabad Police in a betting apps case. Syamala appeared before the investigating officer at Panjagutta Police Station, where a case was recently registered against several social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Last week, she approached the Telangana High Court, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR). The court while refusing to grant her relief directed police not to arrest her. The court also directed her to appear before the police station. Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps.

Syamala Reddy Appears Before Hyderabad Police

#YSR Congress Party spokesperson and television anchor #Shyamala appeared before the Panjagutta police for interrogation regarding her alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting applications pic.twitter.com/xrkOjtZSKE — Dilip kumar (@PDilip_kumar) March 24, 2025

Actress Vishnu Priya and Ritu Chaudhary appeared before the police last week in connection with the case. They were among social media influencers booked for allegedly promoting betting apps and encouraging people to be involved in illegal activities. The police have issued notices to them directing them to appear before the investigating officer of the case and join the probe.

The case was booked on March 17 based on a complaint made by one Vinay Vangala (40), a private employee, who raised concerns over mobile apps and websites promoting gambling activities in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Online Betting Case: Tollywood Actors Rana Daggubati, Vijaya Devarakonda and Prakash Raj Issue Clarifications on Betting Apps.

The FIR was registered against Imran Khan, Harsha Sai, Tasty Teja, Kiran Goud, Vishnu Priya, Shyamala, Rithu Chowdhary, Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha, Ajay, Sunny and Sudheer. They include TV anchors and social media celebrities.

They have been booked under sections 318 (4) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3, 3 (A) and 4 of Telangana Gaming Act and 66D of Information Technology Act 2008. On March 16, Cyberabad police had booked YouTuber Harsha Sai for promoting betting apps. The case was booked after a person complained that he lost over Rs 13 lakh in betting.

Cyberabad police also booked a case against Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Vijaya Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal and others. A case against six actors and 19 social media influencers has been registered at Miyapur Police Station on March 20. The police registered a case on a complaint that several celebrities and social media influencers are actively promoting illegal betting apps, websites and other platforms.

