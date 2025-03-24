Salman Khan is all over the internet due to his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The action thriller, set for an Eid 2025 release, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. On Sunday (March 23), the action-packed trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. After attending the star-studded event, the Bollywood superstar was spotted at Mumbai airport with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for a vacation. According to a social media post, the couple went to Jamnagar for their vacay. ‘Sikandar’ Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Jetts Off to Jamnagar With GF Iulia Vantur After ‘Sikandar’ Promotions

After a power-packed trailer launch event of Sikandar, the Bollywood superstar, along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to jet off for their vacations. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Salman was seen arriving at the airport with tight security, while Iulia was also spotted there at the same time. The Sikandar actor, who waved at the paps before heading to his destination, looked handsome in a blue collared t-shirt paired with matching jeans and sunglasses. On the other hand, Iulia exuded confidence in a chic blazer ensemble.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Mumbai Airport

Salman Khan Talks About ‘Sikandar’ Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna

At the Sikandar trailer launch event, Salman Khan was all praise for his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, praised her for her tireless dedication to their film and also said that her efforts reminded him of his early days. He said, "She has given it her best. She was shooting for Pushpa 2 till 7 PM and join us at 9 PM in the evening. She used to shoot with 6:30 AM in the morning and go back to shoot for Pushpa 2. Even after breaking her leg, she still shot with us and didn't cancel a single day. She reminds me a lot of myself." ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Sikandar Naache’: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Give ‘Mashallah’ Vibes in This High-Energy Dance Number (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sikandar’:

For the unversed, Salman Khan's rumoured Romanian girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, is a singer, model, and TV presenter. The duo, who frequently appear together at various events, worked together on the songs "Selfish" from Race 3 and Guru Randhawa's "Main Chala". Meanwhile, Sikandar is scheduled for a grand release on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

