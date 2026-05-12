Entertainment News | Alan Ritchson's 'Reacher' Renewed for Season 5

Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): There's great news for the fans of the 'Reacher' series.

Prime Video's show has been renewed for the fifth season ahead of its fourth season premiere.

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The streaming giant announced the renewal a few hours before its upfront presentation Monday evening, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Ritchson will be seen reprising his role of Jack Reacher in season five. However, Prime Video has not disclosed much about the new season, including which of Lee Child's Reacher novels will be the source material. Nick Santora remains as the showrunner.

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"From Lee Child's globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise," said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. "The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of season four's debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We're grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew -- Nick, Alan, Lee and Paramount Television Studios -- for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way."

Season four of Reacher is based on Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in Child's series about the freelance problem-solver. (ANI)

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