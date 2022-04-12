Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): While Alia Bhatt is busy shooting amid rumours of her wedding with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star has been receiving congratulatory messages for the big day.

While in Boston, filmmaker Farah Khan, who was surrounded by fans, FaceTimed Karan Johar and they ended up having a quick chat with Alia and Ranveer Singh, who were shooting for their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Fans got excited and congratulated Alia for her rumoured wedding. The actor blushed and smiled and replied, "for what?"

"Alia was in shock with all of our excitement too," wrote a fan who shared the clip of the moment on social media.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple's speculated wedding.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

