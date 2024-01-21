Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Alia Bhatt was presented with the honorary entertainment makers award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the actor dedicated the trophy to the "magic of movies".

The National Award winner, whose latest release was "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", received the award at a ceremony held on Saturday.

Alia shared a series of pictures from the event along with a clip of her acceptance speech on Instagram.

"It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, that is all I know. When I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me.

"One of the greatest things in our lives is love. Tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. Thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies," the 30-year-old actor said in the video.

"To a night of culture, honour & cinema," she captioned her post.

Superstar Salman Khan, who was invited as a special guest by Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh to attend the ceremony, presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with the Lifetime Achievement honour at the Joy Awards.

Later at the event, Alia and Salman also posed for the shutterbugs alongside Hollywood stars Anthony Hopkins, John Cena, Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, and Anthony Anderson, among others.

