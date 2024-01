Actor Jacob Elordi hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode also saw Renee Rapp as the musical guest. During Jacob’s opening monologue, he first mentioned Saltburn, the current buzzy movie that made headlines for its graphic sex scenes, reports Variety. “You might know me from Saltburn. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he began, cutting to a scene when his co-star, Barry Keoghan, has sex with a grave. “I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome.” Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Shut Down Split Rumours with a Cozy Hangout in New York City.

As per Variety, he then went to fan questions, first being asked who his favourite Elvis is, young or old. He responded, “ ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Elvis.” (The actor who portrays the icon in Priscilla recently admitted he was only familiar with Elvis because of the 2002 animated film). After one woman was called on and answered, “No question, just want to look at you”, the next remark came from cast member Sarah Sherman, who said she thought his film was “absolutely gross”.

Watch Jacond Elordi's Saturday Night Live Video

Jacob Elordi’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/lKlnr51oIK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2024

When he said that Saltburn isn’t for anyone, she replied, “What the hell is a Saltburn? I’m talking about The Kissing Booth. Two people kissing on the mouth… ew!” After a loud applause, Elordi laughed and admitted, “Yeah, you know what, kissing is kind of weird when you think about it”.

