Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday said period sports drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, will hit the screens on Eid. The film will now face off against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, at the box office. Ajay Devgn Starrer Maidaan Faces Another Delay, June 23 Release Date Cancelled- Reports.

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last release date was February 17, 2023.

Kapoor confirmed the change in the film's release date in a text message to PTI when he was asked whether the reports claiming that Maidaan will now arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on April 10 were true. Maidaan, based on the golden years of Indian football, tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, the upcoming sports drama is presented by Zee Studios.