Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Alia Bhatt on Monday wished daughter Raha on first birthday and shared photographs from the little one's cake smashing ceremony.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April last year and welcomed Raha in November.

The National Award winning actor wrote a birthday message for her daughter on Instagram alongside two photographs and a clip of a music box playing popular French song "La vie en rose".

"Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself," Alia wrote.

Raha's grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also showered love on the little one in separate Instagram posts.

"And just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st birthday my precious doll Raha. We love to the moon and back," Neetu Kapoor wrote.

"Seems like yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year. Happy birthday darling Raha," Soni Razdan posted.

Alia is currently shooting the Vasan Bala-directed "Jigra", and Ranbir is awaiting the release of "Animal" by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

