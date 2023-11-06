Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor has turned one on November 6, 2023. The happy mommy has shared pictures from their ‘baby tiger’s’ intimate celebration. From smashing birthday cake to other family moments, Alia shared photos and penned a heartfelt note for her. The actress writes, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..” Raha Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Drop Lovely Wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter As She Turns 1!

Raha Kapoor Turns One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

