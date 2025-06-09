Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): The stars of 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film, 'Clueless', including Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer along with director Amy Heckerling, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross reunited for a screening and panel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Silverstone shared that her 14-year-old son, Bear, became an early fan of Clueless. "I remember when my son was 5, when he first saw it," she said, adding, "And the only reason I would allow that, because I don't think it's appropriate for 5 year olds, is because it was on that big screen that we saw it at the cemetery. He didn't know what was going on, " reported People.

"The only thing he took away was the kiss at the end. He started kissing me more. It was so sweet," she continued. "And I think he liked it. And then he's liked it all along. I think he really likes this film."

Bear, who said he's seen Clueless "maybe four times," joined his mom at the event to celebrate the film's milestone anniversary, as per the outlet.

'Clueless' was loosely inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma. The cast included Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy and Dan Hedaya. A short-lived sitcom starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher aired from 1996 to 1999, reported People.

Silverstone stated in April that she would bring the character back for a sequel series to Peacock. "Totally buggin'... in the best way..," Silverstone wrote on Instagram.

Plot details for the series are unknown, but as per the reports, it is a follow-up to the movie. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing with Jordan Weiss. Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film, is involved as an executive producer, alongside Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence, reported People. (ANI)

