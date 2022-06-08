Actor Suniel Shetty has said that he has worked in several Indian languages and all languages are equal. "For us, it's Indian cinema and it will always be like that irrespective of different languages. I have worked everywhere... From Tamil to Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi, I have worked in several different languages. For me, India is one and all languages are equal and we all actors believe the same," Suniel told ANI. Amid Hindi Language Controversy, Chiranjeevi Remembers ‘Humiliating’ Award Ceremony in Delhi.

The remarks came in response to a query about the debate on languages. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep had sparred in April on Twitter over Hindi being the national language, Suniel Shetty star also noted that he does not pay heed to controversies. "I never really focus on controversies. People should avoid sensationalism. I have played a celebrity cricket league where 10 states used to play on one platform. Languages do not matter at all," Suniel added. Sonu Nigam Takes Dig at Ajay Devgn Over Hindi National Language Row With Kichcha Sudeep; Asks ‘Why Are We Making Enemies in Our Own Country?’ (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel is all set to host a new show Horses Stable Junior for young entrepreneurs, under the guidance of Niti Aayog. This is a show like Shark Tank, and the show for entrepreneurs has been going strong for a few years now. "Horses Stable Junior is a finishing school for kids to learn business... an opportunity where bright minds can bring out their ideas and turn them into a business venture. I believe that next Elon Musk and Bill Gates should come from India," he said.

Suniel also recalled how he started working at a very young age with his father.

"At a young age, I got to know the meaning and value of dal, roti..thanks to my father for making me involved in his restaurant business when I was only 14 year old. If we show good direction, I think we will come up with a genius. Children's entrepreneurship is brilliant, these kids will be given the right direction. I am very excited and I really feel Indian brains are very talented," he emphasised. Suniel will also act as a mentor on 'Horses Stable Junior'.

