Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): American reality TV star took his three kids for dinner with Scott Disick at Sugar Factory's Miami location on Saturday night.

According to Page Six, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick were seated between Hamlin and their dad, and were all "acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush," a spy told us.

"Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids," a source to the outlet said.

Per the outlet, Disick, who now has pink hair - and the group ordered sliders, salads, and sandwiches, plus some alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Before heading out for the night, they stopped by the retail store to help themselves with bundles of candy.

The recently bleached-blond Disick and Hamlin became Instagram-official over Valentine's Day weekend.

The pair have been romantically linked since October 2020 when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner's birthday party together. Since then, they have been spotted out for dinner and strolling on the beach.

As reported by Page Six, Hamlin further sparked dating rumours in January after posting selfies from what appeared to be Disick's bathroom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)