New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared throwback pictures from his 1973 wedding with actor Jaya Bachchan on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Amitabh, 82, uploaded the wedding pictures on his personal blog on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to fans for their wishes.

Also Read | Danny DeVito Gets Candid About Former Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer, Confesses He 'Lusted After' Her on 'Batman Returns'.

One of the pictures had the duo performing the rituals, whereas, other two pictures had them engaged in a conversation.

"To all that wish Jaya and Me for the Wedding Anniversary, June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love, (heart emoji)" he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Anthony 'Koby Falks' Cox, Australian Adult Content Creator and OnlyFans Star, Dies at 42; Publicist Confirms His Death in Emotional Instagram Post.

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in Mumbai. They share two children — Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh was last seen in "Kalki 2898 AD". Directed by Nag Ashwin, while Jaya's last screen outing was "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" by Karan Johar.

Jaya, 77, will next feature in "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling", co-starring with Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)