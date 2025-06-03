A gay content creator and OnlyFans star named Anthony "Koby Falks" Cox from Australia has died. According to a social media post by his publicist, Mista PR, he passed away on May 28, 2025. Anthony was 42 at the time of his death. The cause of his untimely passing has not yet been revealed. Falks was known for creating explicit content for his JustForFans and OnlyFans pages and also offered in-person bookings and appearances at events for prominent establishments, including Sydney Sauna, one of the premier gay and bisexual men's saunas in the city. Vibhu Raghave, TV Actor Best Known for ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, Dies After Battling Stage 4 Neuroendocrine Colon Cancer.

OnlyFans Star Koby Falks Dies at 42

At the time of writing, no official confirmation regarding Anthony Koby Falks Cox's passing was shared. Cox is one of the several adult stars to pass away in recent months. In March 2025, German adult actor and director Tim Kruger died in a "tragic accident". Gay adult film performer and bodybuilder Damien Stone also passed away in April at the age of 32. He died due to complications linked to an enlarged heart. Koby Falks' publicist, Mista PR, remembered Koby Falks on social media with a heartfelt note.

Adult Film Star Koby Falks No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mista_pr

He penned, "Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small. From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma, and his incredible professionalism. He was organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful — the kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with." He concluded his note by writing, "But I truly believe his light and legacy will continue shining brightly above. Rest peacefully, Koby. You will be missed, always." ‘Come and Stretch Me Out’: OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Plans To Sleep With 2,000 Men in a Day in Her Most Shocking Challenge Yet (Watch Video).

During his brief stint in the industry, Anthony appeared in 76 projects, most of them through his OnlyFans page.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).