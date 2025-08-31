Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Punjab is facing a flood situation, leaving people struggling to protect their homes and fields from the heavy monsoon rain.

In the middle of this crisis, the makers of 'Nikka Zaildar 4,' starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, have decided to postpone the film's release and extend support to those affected.

On Sunday, the production house White Hill Studios took to Instagram to share the news with fans. In the post, the makers said they were postponing the release "due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab."

The post read: "The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release of the film to 2nd October 2025 due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times."

Adding that the film's team will personally visit the flood-hit areas to provide "trucks full of rations and other necessary items," it continued: "Therefore, the Nikka Zaildar 4 team has decided to visit the affected areas very soon and provide trucks full of rations and other necessary items to the people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab."

The film, directed by Simerjit Singh and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on September 12. It will now release on October 2, 2025.

The movie stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, along with Nirmal Rishi, Sonia Kour, Nisha Bano, Sukhi Chahal, Gurmeet Saajan, Gurdial Paras, Satwinder Kaur, and Anita Devgan. (ANI)

